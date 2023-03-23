Hamas welcomes Jordan parliament's decision to expel Israel envoy

Hamas yesterday welcomed the outcome of a Jordanian Parliamentary vote which called for expelling the Israeli ambassador from Amman, stressing its full solidarity with Jordan in "confronting the Israeli occupation and its racist colonial policies".

The Islamic Resistance Movement expressed solidarity with Amman "in the face of this incitement and the Zionist colonial position."

Hamas called on Arab countries that have relations with Israel to reconsider these ties and to boycott the occupation state for it "constitutes a direct threat to the security of the region and the interests of the Arab and Islamic nation."

The Jordanian Parliament yesterday voted on a proposal to expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman in protest against Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's racist statements and his use of a map of 'Greater Israel' that included Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories during an event in France.

