Muslim world facing historic test over Al-Aqsa Mosque: IUMS

Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Ali Qaradaghi, said yesterday that the Muslim world is facing an historic test withh regards Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks by Israeli occupation forces.

Speaking to Al-Resalah newspaper, Qaradaghi said: "The chaos and provocation of the Israeli occupation and its settler groups at Al-Aqsa Mosque put Arabs and Muslims ahead of a real historic test."

He said that the "deadly calls made by the Israeli Jewish settlers to increase raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque aim to judaise the area leading to the complete demolition of the holy site in order to build their alleged temple."

Qaradaghi stated that "the demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque has become the clearest demand of the aggressive Israeli government which exploits the weakness of some Arab states or the conspiracy of others against the Palestinian cause."

The grand sheikh stressed that "the silence of the Arab regime is not the dangerous issue, but the silence of the people is."

He called on Arabs and Muslims to put up a real action plan involving all people to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque against any aggression.

Arab leaders, he added, must hold an urgent summit and prioritise support for Al-Aqsa Mosque and end normalisation with the occupation which has been used as a cover for the Israeli aggression.

He renewed his call for the formation of an Arabic and Muslim defence alliance to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause.

READ: Hamas condemns Israel restrictions on entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque