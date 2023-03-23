Turkiye president to break fast with earthquake survivors

In a sign of solidarity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will today break his fast with the survivors of the double earthquakes that devastated the country in February.

Erdogan will visit the governorate of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the devastating earthquakes, to inspect the progress of the reconstruction process there, according to the Anadolu Agency.

During the visit, Erdogan will meet with survivors and join them for the break fast – iftar – meal on the first day of Ramadan.

The earthquakes claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people in Turkey, in addition to causing massive material damage.

Erdogan plans to visit all the eleven provinces affected by the earthquakes throughout the month of Ramadan to meet with survivors.

On 6 February two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria killing leaving thousands homeless.

