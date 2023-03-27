FIFA postpones U-20 World Cup amid Indonesia's rejection of Israel's participation 

FIFA yesterday canceled the draw for the Under-20 FIFA World Cup that was slated to take place in Indonesia next week, due to Jakarta's refusal to host Israel's team.

FIFA's decision is a preliminary measure and may be followed by other decisions that would lead to the withdrawal of Indonesia's right to host Indonesia the tournament.

Official sources were quoted by the media as saying that the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) was in talks with the FIFA over the "possibility of Singapore hosting Israel's team matches due to Jakarta's political stance."

Qatar was reported to have been willing to host the tournament if an agreement between FIFA and the PSSI was not reached.

The 24-team tournament is scheduled to be held from 20 May to 11June across six Indonesian cities and Israel were set to make their debut in the competition.

