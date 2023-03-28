Israel's Labor Party proposes bill to dissolve Knesset

Israel's Labor Party has proposed a bill to dissolve the 25th Israeli Knesset as part of efforts beingexerted to undermine the government's planned judicial overhaul, Quds Press reported yesterday.

In a televised speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday declared his plan to delay the judicial overhaul in order to give a window for dialogue as hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Israel denouncing the planned changes.

Netanyahu accused the "extremist minority" of "trying to tear our country apart," but said that the legislation would pass sooner or later.

He said he allowed the "delay" to provide "a real opportunity for real dialogue," but stressed that "either way", a reform would be passed to "restore the balance."

On Sunday, Netanyahu fired Netanyahu fired his defence minister for proposing the planned overhaul be suspended.

This move prompted massive protests against the coalition and a wide range of strikes thatparalysed Israel.

