Pakistan strongly condemns Israel raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque, expelling Muslim worshippers and violating the sanctity of "one of the holiest sites for Muslims".

A statement posted on the official page of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said: "Such reprehensible attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces, during the holy month of Ramadan, have become a regular feature in recent years."

"These acts not only constitute grave violations of the fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief of the Palestinian people but also an affront to the religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world."

Pakistan added: "The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces against defenceless Palestinians defies all humanitarian and human rights norms and laws."

"By carrying out the illegal raids, Israel has backed out on its own recent commitment to respect the sanctity of Ramadan."

Affirming its "unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause," Pakistan called for "the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli transgressions that have been particularly ascendant since the beginning of this year."

READ: Afghan, Pakistani cricketers unite in prayer before T20 match