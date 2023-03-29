Saudi condemns Israel's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Arabia yesterday condemned the Israeli settlers' storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This came in a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, after 85 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of occupation forces, accompanied by extremist former Knesset member, Yehudah Glick.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, earlier yesterday, that these group performed Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of the mosque.

In its statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "the kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the blatant storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces."

It stressed that "such practices undermine peace efforts and violate international principles and norms on respecting religious sanctities."

The statement reiterated "Riyadh's firm stance on ending the Israeli occupation and reaching a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that would allow Palestinians to form their own independent state according to the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestine condemned the storming, warning of its repercussions, according to two separate statements by the Palestinian presidency and Hamas.

