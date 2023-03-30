Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tel Aviv protests against the occupation

Hundreds of Israelis joined a demonstration calling for democracy, and end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian land and denouncing plans to establish a National Guard under the authority of far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir
March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023

