1,000 people join iftar for Palestine in London

One thousand people cant together to break their fast as part of the seventh annual Palestinian Forum in Britain iftar in London on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by many prominent personalities from the Arab and Islamic communities in the United Kingdom, in addition to Sheikh Imam Muhammad Jibril from Egypt who recited verses of the Quran and later led the Taraweeh prayers.

Attendees pledged to restore ten homes for Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

Iftar by the Palestinian Forum in Britain in London, on 1 April 2023 [Palestinian Forum in Britain]

Vice-President of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, Tariq Hammoud, reminded the audience of the need to participate in political activities in support of our people in Jerusalem and throughout Palestine, especially the annual march on the anniversary of the Nakba on 13 May.

The evening included a family competition, the winners of which received two return tickets to Jordan, sponsored by Royal Jordanian Airlines.

