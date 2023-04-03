Algeria President discusses Syria developments with Al-Assad

Algerian President, Abdelmajid Tebboune, discussed developments in Syria on Monday with head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Al-Assad, Anadolu News Agency reports.

An Algerian presidential statement said Al-Assad briefed the Algerian leader on the current situation in Syria.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement said.

Al-Assad thanked Algeria for its support to Damascus following the 6 February earthquakes that killed thousands in both Syria and Turkiye, the statement said.

Algeria has maintained relations with Syria following the outbreak of the country's civil war in 2011.

The Syrian regime exchanged official visits and contacts with several Arab countries in recent years, amid reports about a possible resumption of Syria's membership in the Cairo-based Arab League.

