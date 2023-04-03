UAE sends 2,200 tonnes of aid to earthquake victims in Syria

An Emirati ship containing 2,200 tonnes of aid has arrived in Syria's Lattakia port to provide following February's deadly earthquakes, the official WAM news wire reported yesterday.

Official sources told the agency that the cargo had included "1,040 tons of food, 600 tons of relief materials and medical equipment, and other 573 tons of building materials."

The UAE sent its first 1000-tonne aid ship to Syria in March, under the so-called Gallant Knight/2, which was recently initiated by the country's President, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The Emirati aid is said to have been led by the country's Red Crescent – the UAE government's charity arm.

READ: Syrians break Ramadan fast amidst rubble in aftermath of earthquake