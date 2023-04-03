US moves armoured vehicles from Iraq to Syria, say sources

Dozens of American military vehicles and containers arrived in the United States' bases in the Syria's Al-Hasakah from northern Iraq yesterday.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted local sources as saying that the US convoy had included "60 army trucks loaded with containers of weapons, ammunition, advanced armored vehicles, 40 oil-stealing tanks," adding that it had entered Syrian territories through the "illegal Al-Waleed border crossing."

"The convoy, coming from the US bases in Iraq, headed to the Syrian town of Al-Yarubiyah," the sources said, noting that the convoy had ultimately "settled in the Syrian Jazira region."

The sources pointed out that the American supplies were meant "to support the Syrian Democratic Forces – known as "Qasd" – on one hand, and to arm its affiliated groups in Homs' Jazira and At Tanf bases."

The latter, SANA reported, is where the US carries out attacks on state infrastructure, as well as sites belonging to the Syrian Arab Army.

