Egypt and Sudan conduct joint naval exercises in Red Sea

April 4, 2023 at 12:25 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News, Sudan
An Egyptian navy craft patrols as ships resume navigation in the Suez Canal, 30 March 2021 [TAREK WAJEH/AFP/Getty Images]
The Egyptian and Sudanese navies have conducted joint exercises from the Port Sudan Naval Base in the Red Sea, Anadolu has reported. Dubbed SUD-EGY-T-1, the exercises aimed to prepare naval personnel for "confronting terrorism and non-stereotypical threats," explained Egyptian army spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez.

The joint exercises follow the Egyptian naval forces' assumption, since last December, of leadership of International Joint Task Force 153 in the Red Sea, which includes the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, he added.

The training included lectures and workshops to unify concepts among the participants in issues of maritime security, illegal immigration and confronting terrorism and non-stereotypical threats. "It has resulted in a number of recommendations that enhance the joint efforts of both countries to confront illegal maritime activities in the Red Sea."

