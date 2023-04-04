Islamic Jihad condemns Fatah's leader pledge to kill Hamas fighters

Senior Islamic Jihad leader Mahera Al-Akhras yesterday condemned remarks by Fatah's secretary in the West Bank city of Nablus as he pledged to kill any Hamas fighters for the sake of successful security coordination with Israel, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

"This pledge proves that Fatah and the Palestinian Authority (PA) are far from being in the national interests of the Palestinian agenda and the Palestinian people," Al Akhras said.

"The PA does not care about the continuous Israeli aggression on the Palestinians."

Fatah's Secretary in Nablus Mohammad Hamdan said that he had sent a message to Hamas fighters that they would be killed if they did not lay down their arms.

Al-Akhras also said: "To those who want to liberate Gaza from Hamas, I am telling him that Hamas represents the resistance in Gaza, and it is protecting the fighters. Anyone who plans to fight it is seeking to end the resistance."

"They want to end the resistance for the sake of their personal interests – in order to get the occupation's consent."

