Oil prices up 5% ahead of OPEC+ production cut

Oil prices soared yesterday by about five per cent after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced a sudden voluntary cut in crudeÂ production.

US crude futures rose 4.85 per cent to $79.34 aÂ barrel, while Brent crude futures rose 5.02 per cent to $83.90 a barrel,Â according toÂ BloombergÂ data.

Saudi Arabia led a coordinated reduction in daily production in a number ofÂ major oil countries, despite pressure from the United States to increaseÂ production.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman andÂ AlgeriaÂ announcedÂ that they would reduce their daily production by aÂ total of more than one million barrels per day as of May until the endÂ of the year, in the largest production cut since the decision of the OPEC+Â producers inÂ October 2022 to reduce productionÂ by two million barrels perÂ day. Following the announcement,Â the OPEC members saidÂ it was "a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

