The sports industry in the Middle East is expected to grow by 8.7% by 2026

April 4, 2023
Portuguese superstar, Ronaldo (C), President of Al Nassr FC. Musalli Al-Muammar (R) and Head Coach of Al-Nassr Rudi Garcia (L) pose for a photo after signing an agreement during a ceremony at Mrsool Park Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 03, 2023 [AL Nassr Club of Saudi Arabia - Anadolu Agency]
The Middle East's sports industry is expected to grow by 8.7 per cent by 2026 – compared with global sector growth of 3.3 per cent over the same period, the World Economic Forum report says.

According to the report, from the excitement on the Formula 1 race circuits of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's signing to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr FC, the Middle East's sports industry is making headlines across the globe.

Sports tourism is already a $600 billion industry in the Middle East, that is expected to keep growing, the report added.

