The sports industry in the Middle East is expected to grow by 8.7% by 2026

The Middle East's sports industry is expected to grow by 8.7 per cent by 2026 – compared with global sector growth of 3.3 per cent over the same period, the World Economic Forum report says.

According to the report, from the excitement on the Formula 1 race circuits of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's signing to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr FC, the Middle East's sports industry is making headlines across the globe.

Sports tourism is already a $600 billion industry in the Middle East, that is expected to keep growing, the report added.

READ: France Football Federation rejects pausing match to break Ramadan fast