20 Iranian schoolgirls hospitalised in new poisoning attack

Twenty Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalised yesterday in a new poisoning attack only one day after schools reopened after a two-week break, the official IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA said medical services were immediately dispatched after the girls reported suffering from shortness of breath in the city of Tabriz, capital of the north-western province of East Azerbaijan.

The agency quoted the head of emergency services in the city as saying that the girls were examined and none of them was seriously affected.

Since last November, thousands of schoolgirls in Iran have suffered fainting, nausea, shortness of breath and other symptoms after reporting "unpleasant" odours, with some requiring hospital treatment.

The latest attack occurred three weeks ago and no new cases were reported after the authorities announced the arrest of more than 100 people in connection with the case.

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for "severe penalties" against the perpetrators.

