Algeria-Libya talks on obstacles to reopening the border

Libya and Algeria yesterday discussed the problems and obstacles facing the reopening of the border crossing between the two countries, which has been closed for nearly nine years.

The discussion was held during a meeting in Tripoli between the Minister of Communications in the Government of National Unity, Mohamed Al-Shahoubi, and the Algerian Ambassador to Libya, Suleiman Chenine.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Communications, the meeting discussed "problems and obstacles that delayed the reopening of the Debdeb border crossing in Ghadames and how to resolve them."

They also discussed "reopening the crossing as soon as possible to facilitate traffic between the two countries," according to the statement.

The Debdeb land crossing, which is about 20 kilometres from the Libyan city of Ghadames, was closed in May 2014.

In May 2022, Algerian authorities decided to reopen the border for commercial purposes only and allow export operations between the two countries. It remained closed to travellers.

Since then, the Libyan and Algerian authorities have been conducting development work on the crossing on both sides, while joint committees have been formed to discuss obstacles to reopening it to travellers.

READ: Top 10 Arab nationalities seeking asylum in Europe