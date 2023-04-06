Finland buys Israel's anti-missile system

Finland said yesterday that it plans to purchase Israel's David's Sling missile defence system in a deal wotk $344 million.

The announcement came a day after Finland joined the NATO military alliance and is an effort to boost its defence capabilities.

"The David's Sling system will extend the operational range of Finland's ground-based air defense capabilities significantly," it said in a statement.

"This acquisition will create a new capability for the Finnish Defence Forces to intercept targets at high altitude," said Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen.

The weapons system is a joint venture by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd and American contractor Raytheon and is designed to intercept planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles fired at ranges from 40 to 300 kilometres.

Finland joined the NATO alliance after Turkiye's government voted in favour of the move almost one year after Helsinki requested inclusion into the global body.

