South Africa protests against Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of people in Cape Town staged a vigil in front of the city's Jewish Museum yesterday in protest against Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. According to local media, the protest was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance and the Anti-Racism Network South Africa.

The protestors called for "mass marches" on Friday to express their rejection of the Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites in the occupied city.

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa have continued for the second day in a row as they seek to evacuate Palestinian worshippers. Police again used stun grenades and fired rubber bullets against Muslims in the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa. Palestinians have since been calling for a strong stand to be taken against Israeli extremists.

The Israeli attacks came as the occupation authorities prepared for the Jewish Passover holiday which began on Wednesday and lasts until 12 April.

The South African government has also condemned "the Israeli attacks on Palestinian Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque."

