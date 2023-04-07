Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish president receives Russian foreign minister for talks

April 7, 2023 at 1:18 pm | Published in: News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on April 07, 2023 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on April 07, 2023 [Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency]
 April 7, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the capital Ankara for talks, reports Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Lavrov held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

Earlier, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

OPINION: Assad flees to the embrace of his master on the anniversary of the revolution

Categories
News
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments