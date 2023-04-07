Turkish president receives Russian foreign minister for talks

April 7, 2023 at 1:18 pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the capital Ankara for talks, reports Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan and Lavrov held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to Turkiye's Communications Directorate.
Earlier, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.
