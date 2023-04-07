Turkish president receives Russian foreign minister for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the capital Ankara for talks, reports Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Lavrov held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

Earlier, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

