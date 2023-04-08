Turkish, Israeli foreign ministers discuss latest attacks, provocations by Israeli forces

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation Friday with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, and condemned the latest attacks and provocations by Israel, reports Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu conveyed Ankara's condemnation of provocations by Israeli security forces against the sanctity and status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli air strikes on Gaza and Lebanon and said: "It is unacceptable" to use violence against innocent worshippers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Turkish minister said there could be no excuse for violent acts by Israeli security forces and emphasised it should not be repeated and airstrikes should not be restarted.

Israeli police said Wednesday it detained 350 Palestinians from the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move never recognised by the international community.

OPINION: Israeli extremism means that there are fewer opportunities for Arab normalisation