UN voices concern over tense situation in Sudan

The United Nations has voiced concern over the current tense situation in Sudan following a delay in the signing of a final agreement to resolve the country's months-long political crisis, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on Sudan's rivals to work to overcome obstacles to civilian transition.

The rights chief appealed to all parties "to set aside entrenched positions and personal interests, to focus on the common interests of the Sudanese people by redoubling efforts towards restoration of a civilian-led government."

"Much work has been done and many positive steps taken towards the signature of a final agreement – all efforts must now go to get the political transition back on the right path," he added.

Türk also urged "all sides to work together to overcome obstacles on security sector reform and avoid any further delays in the signing of the political agreement."

He also called on all Sudanese sides to de-escalate tensions and refrain from violence.

"I witnessed first-hand the fervent, awe-inspiring determination of the people of Sudan – particularly young people and women – to stand up for human rights, an inclusive, civilian-led government, accountability and justice," Türk added.

Last December, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement to resolve the months-long crisis.

The signing of the final agreement was scheduled to take place on April 6, but was further delayed. No date has been announced for the signing of the deal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."

Sudan's transitional period which started in August 2019 was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

