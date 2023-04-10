Hamas urges donors to pay for Palestinian resistance via Bitcoin

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas – called on Sunday for financial donations to the Palestinian resistance through the digital currency Bitcoin, Anadolu reported.

"It is now possible to directly donate to the Palestinian resistance through Bitcoin," Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, said in a statement.

Previously, Al Qassam Brigades called for financial donations via Bitcoin. Such calls were made in 2019 and 2021.

This call comes amid rising Israeli aggression and violations against the Palestinians across the occupied territories, including forcible removal of Palestinian Muslim worshippers from inside Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli raids on Al Aqsa Mosque triggered rocket fire from the besieged Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria. Israel carried out several airstrikes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Bitcoin and other virtual currencies do not have a serial number and are not subject to the control of governments and central banks. They are only dealt with via the internet, without physical presence.

Al Qassam Brigades considers this is a secure way to channel funds for the Palestinian resistance, however some experts argue that intelligence services might be able to identify the donors.

