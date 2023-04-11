Iran says US must understand new realities in region and stop supporting Israel

A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry has said that the US must understand the new realities in the region and stop interfering in favour of Israel.

"The periodic release of news related to the deployment of American submarines, the movement of ships, or the deployment of bombers to West Asia, at a time when the new equations in the region tend to form a new order and extra-regional military forces are no longer needed, is part of the American government's struggle to cover up the decline of its power in the world," tweeted Nasser Kanaani.

"By creating sporadic wars and promoting instability and discord in the West Asian region, the American regime has moved in a direction contrary to the will of the regional nations. Washington should realistically understand the new facts and avoid trying to interfere in the West Asia region and the Persian Gulf in the interests of the shaky Zionist regime," he added in a separate post.

Earlier, the US Navy announced that the nuclear-powered submarine and guided missile carrier Florida is now operating in the Middle East, in support of the Fifth Fleet stationed in the Gulf. A spokesman for the US Fifth Fleet said that the submarine entered the region last Thursday, and passed through the Suez Canal on Friday.

According to a US Navy spokesperson, "The submarine and other US Navy forces have been deployed to the region to support and underscore our heightened commitment to the security and stability of the region."

