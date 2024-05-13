IDF announces wounding of senior general in Gaza

A senior Israeli army general was wounded in Gaza on Friday, during attacks in Rafah in Gaza’s south, and Zeitoun and Jabaliya in its north, the Israel Defence Forces announced yesterday. He was named as Brigadier General Yogev Bar Sheshet, the Defence Ministry’s deputy comptroller for the defence establishment.

According to the occupation forces, Bar Sheshet was wounded by shrapnel in Gaza City. He is said to be the highest-ranking officer to be wounded in Gaza since October. He was with the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s forward command team in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City when he was hurt, having joined the brigade after the death of its commander, Yonatan Steinberg, in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on 7 October.

The wounded officer has commanded several army units, and was an operations officer in the Southern Command, 50th Battalion in the Nahal Brigade, participating in attacks against Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Palestinian resistance forces revealed that they had detonated a high-explosive device in an ambush of occupation soldiers as they invaded Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza.

READ: Gaza death toll surpasses 35,000 amid Israeli onslaught