Lieberman: Hezbollah views Israel's Netanyahu as 'weak'

April 11, 2023 at 8:55 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks during a press conference at the Israeli Parliament on November 14, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel [Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]
Chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu Party Avigdor Lieberman said yesterday that Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah sees Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "weak", Al Watan Voice reported.

"Benjamin Netanyahu acted against the recommendation of the security intelligence and did not respond to the explosion in Megiddo. Hezbollah interpreted this as weakness," Lieberman, a former defence minister, said.

He went on to criticise the policies of the Israeli government, describing it as a "black spot" in Israel's history.

Likud Member of the Knesset Danny Danon criticised the security policy of Netanyahu's government, saying: "It has to change its policy and ask for other alternatives from the security circles."

He stated that the Israeli air forces must have been ordered to immediately attack the area where the rockets were fired from in Lebanon.

Danon said: "Israel's deterrence eroded and this gave self-confidence to our enemies."

