Turkiye parliament speaker calls for holding Israel responsible for 'war crimes'

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop called for pushing the international community to hold Israel responsible for the "war crimes" and "violations of international law" that it committed against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Sentop's remarks came during a videoconference held yesterday for the Union of Parliaments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the Muslim holy site.

He added that Israel attacked the sacred Haram Al-Sharif while Palestinians were in prayer.

"Any attempt to harm the holy places is a clear attack on all Muslims, and as the Islamic world, we must show this clearly and make Israel understand that," Sentop said.

He expressed his strong condemnation of the "inhumane and illegal attacks, harassment and abhorrent acts" committed by Israel.

Sentop warned that the Israeli government is made up of "right-wing and racist parties" and that the Israeli practices "threaten peace" in the region.

He stressed that the path to peace and stability in the Middle East is through "ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine first."

The Turkish parliament speaker called on the international community to take responsibility, adding that it ignored Israel's violation of international law and its unilateral steps.

