ICRC closes minor offices in Gaza, West Bank

Due to budget shortages, the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) announced, on Tuesday, the shutting down of two minor offices in Gaza city of Khan Younis and West Bank city of Jericho.

In a statement, the ICRC said that the decline of budgets for humanitarian assistance will affect the Committee's works during the next two years.

Therefore, a decision to decrease the operations costs, including the closure of offices and laying off employees, but to maintain the same level of support and assistance for people in the target areas.

It also said that it decided to close the offices in Khan Younis and Jericho, as well as to send away 24 local and international employees out of 335.

The ICRC would continue offering services in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Israel, including working with detainees and their families, as well as the families affected by violence and conflicts.

It said it will continue helping the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Israeli Red David Star at times of alert and emergency.

Head of the ICRC Delegation, Alessandra Menegon, said: "We will continue being committed towards all the communities suffering from conflicts and occupation since 1967 through our work to reinforce the protection and respect of civilian residents."