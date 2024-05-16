Israel to send additional forces for Rafah offensive, Defence Minister says

Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, on Thursday revealed plans to send additional forces to join an ongoing ground attack in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Our forces have destroyed many tunnels in the area, and more will be destroyed soon. This operation will intensify, and Hamas is not able to renew itself now,” Gallant said during a visit to the headquarters of the army’s Division 162, which is operating in Rafah.

“This operation will continue as additional forces will enter the area,” he added.

The Israeli army launched a ground offensive on 6 May in Rafah, home to around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, (UNRWA), estimating that around 600,000 people have fled the city since the start of the Israeli attack.

Hamas chief,, Ismail Haniyeh, warned on Wednesday that the Israeli onslaught on Rafah undermines negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Israel.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,200 others since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

