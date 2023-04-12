Iraq, Oman mediate to restore relations between Egypt and Iran - reports

Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman have been meditating to restore relations between Egypt and Iran, Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi Al-Maloomah Press Agency quoted a high-ranking diplomat in Cairo as saying that "although Egypt welcomes this mediation, especially Iraqi mediation, as Egypt and Iraq have special relations, Egypt is monitoring developments in the region."

On Monday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Iran welcomes any positive and forward development aimed at strengthening relations between the peoples of Iran and Egypt, denying imposing any restrictions on the Egyptian citizens' travel to Iran, and welcoming any openness by Egypt to its citizens' visits to Iran.

Relations between Cairo and Tehran were strained after the success of the Islamic revolution in 1979, when the revolution leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, decided to sever diplomatic relations with Egypt over signing the Camp David Accords with Israel.

Differences between the two countries deepened following the decision of the late President, Muhammad Anwar Sadat, in February 1980 to host the Shah of Iran, Muhammad Reza Pahlavi, while the level of diplomatic representation between the two countries remained at the level of an interest-care mission. Over the years, the two sides have made efforts to raise the level of relations. Former Iranian President, Mohammad Khatami, met former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak, in 2003 on the sidelines of the Information Society Summit in Geneva.

After the departure of the Mubarak regime, former Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, visited Cairo in 2013 to participate in the Islamic Summit.

READ: Iran looks to restore ties with Egypt following Saudi rapprochement