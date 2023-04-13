UN: 264 Ethiopia migrants repatriated from Yemen

Some 264 Ethiopian migrants have been repatriated from Yemen, the United Nations' International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday.

IOM pointed out that the Ethiopian nationals were on board the "16th [flight] from Yemen to Addis in 2023," adding that the move was part of the organisation's so-called Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme.

"Previous and upcoming voluntary repatriation flights are a lifeline for the thousands of individuals stranded in Yemen," the statement read.

The humanitarian organisation noted that more than 2,600 migrants were repatriated from Yemen so far this year.

