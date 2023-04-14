Anonymous Sudan brings down Israel postal, banking systems

Hacker group calling itself "Anonymous Sudan" brought down Israeli postal and banking systems on Friday, Israeli media reported, noting that this massive cyber-attack coincided with International Quds Day marked on the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan.

In a telegram message, the hacker group claimed responsibility for the attacks on the websites of Israel's national mail service and major banks.

According to Hebrew media, Israeli authorities said that the attacks did not cause much harm to the postal and banking systems, and they were quickly turned down.

The National Cyber Directorate in Israeli said: "The attempts are limited to marketing websites and are unrelated to the bank's internal systems." Meanwhile, it reiterated that the cyber attack was not over.

Recently, Anonymous Sudan, which is being accused by some Israeli experts of having links to Russia, has claimed several cyber attacks on Israeli government services.

Israeli Calacalist Tech website said, early this week, the cyber attacks on Israel Post did not cause much damage, but they emphasise how Israel's essential institutions are often the target of choice for hackers and require robust protection.

Previously, cyber manager at the Auren consulting firm and cyber adviser to Israel's Defence Ministry, Osher Ashur, had warned of such attacks.

"Anti-Israel groups are taking advantage of Quds Day to attack financial targets and brand this day as Black Friday for the Israeli economy, following the expected threat to Israel's credit rating," N12 reported him as saying.