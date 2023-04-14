Italy should not be left alone in Mediterranean migration flow: UN

Italy should not be left on its own in handling the migration flow in the Mediterranean, a UN Refugee Agency spokesman said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Reiterating that the UNHCR welcomed the recent decision of the Italian government to declare a state of emergency on the matter, Matthew Saltmarsh told a UN press briefing that the Agency, many times, stated its position on migration through sea crossings.

"We welcome the decision that will set aside additional funds that will improve reception capacity and standards for the increasing number of refugees and migrants we have seen across the Mediterranean by sea," Saltmarsh said in response to a question by Anadolu.

"Of course, Italy has seen a huge increase in arrivals recently. Compared to the same period last year, the numbers are up something like 300 per cent at the moment," he underlined, and added: "So I think it's important to reiterate that Italy should not be left on its own."

The UNHCR has also consistently demanded the creation of a brand-new regional disembarkation and redistribution system for individuals who arrived by sea, he said.

READ: Italy, Tunisia agree to counter irregular migration in Mediterranean

He noted that this mechanism should be established in a spirit of responsibility sharing and solidarity with the frontline states.

Saving lives at sea is a long-standing maritime tradition, but also a legal duty of states, Saltmarsh noted, and said "the number of tragic shipwrecks" show "the serious gaps in the rescue capacity that exists in the Mediterranean at the moment."

"This capacity must urgently be strengthened and we have long advocated for the creation of a robust and predictable stateless SAR (search and rescue) capacity," he concluded.

Italy declared a six-month state of emergency, Tuesday, to deal with a surge in the number of migrants arriving in the country via the Mediterranean Sea.

With the state of emergency, faster procedures and actions can be implemented to offer migrants reception solutions in a short time, with adequate standards.

In recent weeks, Italy has seen a significant rise in the number of migrants and refugees arriving on its southern shores from North Africa, with over 3,000 coming in the last three days alone.

READ: Irregular migrant flow to Europe up by 26% in first quarter