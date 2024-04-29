Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland First Minister over political divisions

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has stepped down from his position over a looming no-confidence vote, amid a series of controversies, including political divisions and support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a televised speech on Monday, Yousaf announced his decision to resign from his post as First Minister of Scotland, stating that “I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power.”

Humza Yousaf resigns as SNP leader and will step down as first minister when replacement is confirmed.https://t.co/ifsNLjFYR2 pic.twitter.com/7GZ7GCqRzi — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2024

The announcement follows on from his move last week to end his Scottish National Party’s (SNP) alliance with the Scottish Green party, which caused opposition parties to put forward two no-confidence votes that were set to soon take place.

Despite having previously said earlier this month that he was “quite confident” he would win a no-confidence vote in the event of one being put forward, he eventually acknowledged the increasing uncertainty of that, with his discussions with other parties to strike a new viable political alliance and secure his minority government bearing little fruit.

Saying that he had “underestimated” the level of hurt after ending the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens, Yousaf stated that “I have concluded that repairing the relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.”

Aside from ending the power-sharing deal and making his government’s position ever more vulnerable, the First Minister had also raised significant controversy in recent months with his advocacy in support of the Palestinians under siege and bombardment in the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces, including by sending funds to aid the besieged Gazans.

Although that was not officially a factor in the votes of no confidence put against him, his stance had made him increasingly unpopular with many opposition figures and elements, potentially contributing to his fall from grace as the first Muslim Scottish First Minister and one of Pakistani origin.

