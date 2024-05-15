Arab League: Israel leaders lost their humanity

Israeli leaders are driven by vengeful feelings that have caused them to lose touch with basic humanity and commit crimes like ethnic cleansing, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit, has said.

During his speech at the opening session of the preparatory meeting of the Arab foreign ministers for the 33rd Arab Summit, he added that Israel’s crimes are full-fledged and aim not only to kill, but to completely eliminate Palestinian society, through tearing it apart and destroying its structures and institutions.

He noted that there is no safe place in Gaza, with over a million Palestinians ending up in Rafah and getting displaced to other areas within the Strip due to evacuation orders issued by Israel. Some have been displaced for the fourth or fifth time, and some have been left out in the open without shelter. They were chased on the streets by bullets and bombs, amidst the rubble and tents, the Arab League official added.

Abu Al-Gheit described the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza as a disgrace for the entire world. He criticised the international community for allowing these crimes to take place in this day and age, noting that some countries took months before demanding an immediate ceasefire. He also condemned Israel’s violation of international law and humanitarian law, stating that it not only affects the Palestinians but also undermines global order and its governing rules and principles.

