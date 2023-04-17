Analysis: Israelis fear a multi-front war

The Israeli public fear a multi-front war may break out this year, military correspondent for Israel's state-run Kan TV, Roy Sharon, said.

Fears are that such an event would affect Israel's deterrence and the ability to work in emergency situations, he explained yesterday.

Sharon said the resistance axis against Israel desperately want to take advantage of what they view as an opportunity that will not be repeated, including the unprecedented weakness in Israeli society and army, as well as the US which has weakened militarily and lost interest in the Middle East, and the Arab-Sunni-Israeli axis that Washington tried to establish in the Gulf against Iran but failed.

He added that the Israeli intelligence community estimates that the security situation in the occupied West Bank will calm down after the month of Ramadan, and that the security establishment will work to thwart individual Palestinian operations in the northern West Bank, which the Shin Bet and the army have failed to thwart.

He added that the Israeli public believes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military steps to silence protests against his judicial reform plans or to include opposition leader Benny Gantz and his party in a national emergency government.

