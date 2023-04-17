Portuguese / Spanish / English

British holidaymakers struck by food poisoning at luxury Turkiye hotel

April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey, UK
A worker shows cookies at a pastary of a Luxury resort hotel on March 9, 2022 in Antalya [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
A worker shows cookies at a pastary of a Luxury resort hotel on March 9, 2022 in Antalya [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm

A food poisoning outbreak has reportedly struck tourists at a five-star resort in Turkiye, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the report, at least one of the British holidaymakers – on break with holiday company, TUI – has needed hospital treatment after falling ill, it is understood.

A spokesperson for TUI told MailOnline: 'We are concerned to hear of a small number of cases at Rixos Sungate in Turkiye, as health and safety of our customers is our highest priority.

The tourists are thought to have become ill last week at the resort, which offers rooms as part of getaways from Britain to south-east Turkiye that can cost up to £4,000 a week.

READ: Saudi Arabia launches free four-day visa

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkeyUK
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments