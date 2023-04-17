British holidaymakers struck by food poisoning at luxury Turkiye hotel

A food poisoning outbreak has reportedly struck tourists at a five-star resort in Turkiye, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the report, at least one of the British holidaymakers – on break with holiday company, TUI – has needed hospital treatment after falling ill, it is understood.

A spokesperson for TUI told MailOnline: 'We are concerned to hear of a small number of cases at Rixos Sungate in Turkiye, as health and safety of our customers is our highest priority.

The tourists are thought to have become ill last week at the resort, which offers rooms as part of getaways from Britain to south-east Turkiye that can cost up to £4,000 a week.

