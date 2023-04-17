ex-Qatar PM: External interferences caused Sudan war

Qatar's former Prime Minister Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabr said the armed confrontations taking place in Sudan between the country's military and a powerful paramilitary force are "consequences of malicious advice and foreign interference".

Since Saturday, Sudan has witnessed armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by the Vice-President of the ruling Sovereignty Council, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, a former ally of army commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

"We hope the Sudanese people and their armed forces learn from the bitter reality in other countries that resorted to weapons to solve their crises, and that they prefer reason and logic to get out of this disastrous crisis, which I expected to happen in light of successive external interventions," Bin Jassim wrote on Twitter.

He called on Arab countries and the Arab League to learn from the African Union's approach to resolving similar crises across the continent by resorting to calm, adding that he does "not rule out that the African Union (AU) initiating such an intervention before the Arab League "moves a finger."

"Finally! A call to the Arab League. Will it intervene effectively to stop this escalation, which, if not immediately ended, will cause a great loss, not only to Sudan and the Sudanese people, but to all Arabs? What we hope is that the desired intervention will not be a mere verbal statement from the League delegates, but rather an active Arab force that goes to Khartoum and supervises the ceasefire," he said.

