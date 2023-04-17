Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum International Airport

Qatar Airways announced the suspension of its flights to Sudan due to the closure of Khartoum International Airport, Qatar News Agency said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the move followed the closure of the Khartoum International Airport due to the clashes in the country.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between Army Commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and his deputy in the Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the Rapid Support Force.

On the morning of 15 April, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.

