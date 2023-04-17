US says no plans to evacuate Americans from Sudan amid clashes

The US Embassy in Sudan said, Monday, it has no plans for evacuating American citizens from the country amid armed clashes between military rivals, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, there are no plans for US government-coordinated evacuation at this time," the Embassy said in a statement.

"If evacuation of private US citizens becomes necessary, this announcement will be made public by Travel Alert and Travel Advisory," the statement said.

The Embassy renewed its call for all Americans in Sudan to "remain sheltered in place, remain away from windows and attempt to keep away from roadways, and monitor local media for updates."

Fighting erupted between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital, Khartoum, and its surrounding areas on Saturday.

READ: Sudan ruling Council declares rival faction 'rebels', battles unrelenting

While the RSF accused the Army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

According to local medics, at least 97 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the violence.

A disagreement between the Army and the RSF regarding military and security reform, which envisages the full participation of the RSF in the Army, has turned into a hot conflict in the last few months.

The disputes between the two sides came to the surface last week, when the army said recent movements by the RSF had occurred without coordination and were, therefore, illegal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup".

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.