26.5% of Turkiye population is children

Turkiye's child population, which was determined as 22,578,378 at the end of last year, constituted 26.5 per cent of the country's population, a local Turkish news outlet reports.

According to the report, it is estimated that the child population ratio will be 25.6 per cent in 2030, 23.3 per cent in 2040, 20.4 per cent in 2060 and 19 per cent in 2080.

