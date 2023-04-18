EU awaiting details behind Tunisia's arrest of Ghannouchi

The European Union said today that it is waiting for the issuance of official information about the reasons for the arrest of the head of the Ennahda Movement, Rashid Al-Ghannouchi, in Tunisia.

In a statement the spokesperson of the European Union for the Middle East and North Africa region, Luis Miguel Bueno, said: "We are following with great concern the latest developments in Tunisia, in particular the arrest yesterday evening of Mr. Rached Ghannouchi as well as the information concerning the closure of the headquarters of the Ennahda party in Tunis. This arrest adds to the ongoing series of detentions of political actors from various opposition groups.""While waiting for official information on the reasons for this arrest, we stress the importance of respecting the rights of defence as well as the right to a fair trial. We also underline the fundamental principle of political pluralism. These elements are essential for any democracy and form the basis of the European Union's partnership with Tunisia.

"Tunisia's Ennahda Movement announced yesterday that its President, Rached Al-Ghannouchi, had been detained and taken to an unknown location "without respecting the basic legal procedures."

Since 11 February, the Tunisian authorities have carried out a series of arrests including of party leaders, two judges, businessmen, lawyers, and activists. President Qais Saeed denies that the arrests are political and accuses some of those arrested of "conspiracy against state security and being behind the crisis in the distribution of goods and high prices."

