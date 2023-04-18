Indonesia group hacks into Israel ministries' websites

Israeli media outlets reported yesterday that an Indonesian hacker group has breached the websites of several Israeli ministries, exfiltrated data and published some of it.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Indonesian hacker group, which calls itself VulzSecTeam, penetrated the websites of the Israeli ministries of education, health and foreign affairs, the Israeli police and bus and train companies.

Earlier this month, Anonymous Sudan carried out several cyberattacks against Israeli targets, including the websites of banks, the Israeli postal service and cybersecurity giant Check Point.

The group also infiltrated the websites of many major universities in Israel, causing hours of disruption.

Last Friday, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the operating systems of the Israeli "warning sirens" application had been subjected to a cyberattack, indicating that hackers are threatening the occupation state with a significant offensive.

Anonymous Sudan announced it was responsible for the breaches.

