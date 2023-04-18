Israel shoots Palestinian woman in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation soldiers yesterday shot a Palestinian woman in the southern West Bank, claiming she had carried out a stabbing attack during which she injured an Israeli citizen.

The army posted on Twitter that the Palestinian woman had stabbed an illegal Israeli settler near the illegal Gush Etzion settlement in occupied Hebron, adding that the settler was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

In its statement, the army said its soldiers, who had secured the place, "fired at the terrorist and neutralised her."

The lady was identified as 33-year-old Fatima Shaheen from the Dheisheh refugee camp, southeast of Bethlehem. She is a married mother of one. Shaheen was transferred to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

For months, the occupied West Bank has witnessed increasing tension amid repeated Israeli military raids on Palestinian towns and refugee camps.

Israel regularly claims Palestinians its occupation forces shoot have attempted to carry out attacks on its forces for illegal settlers. Video footage from some scenes clearly shows occupation forces planting knives next to the Palestinian victims who are motionless on the floor.

READ: Calls from Qatar to boycott sports tournament due to Israel participation