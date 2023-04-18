Palestine team wins Arab Football Championship in Hungary

The Palestinian community football team won the Arab Football Championship after defeating the Algerian community team in the final match that took place in Hungary.

According to Wafa news agency, 16 teams from the Arab communities in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, participated in the championship, including the Moroccan community, who ranked third place.

The Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps in Hungary, Ambassador of Morocco Karima Kabaj, congratulated the Palestine community team for winning the championship title with a single goal against Algeria.

Fadi Elhusseini, the ambassador of Palestine to Hungary, was also honoured by the dean for organising and managing the tournament, as were the Saudi and Qatari embassies for their role in supporting the football tournament.

