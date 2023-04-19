France opposition slams Finance Minister's remarks on social aid being sent to 'the Maghreb'

The left-wing opposition in France, on Tuesday, has criticised Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, for saying those who receive social aid from the French State often send it illegally to their families in the Maghreb, in remarks meant to reflect social aid fraud in the country.

"Our citizens are tired of fraud in social aid", Le Maire told BFMTV, stressing that the French people "have no desire to see people benefiting from aid and sending it to the Maghreb or other places, at a time when they are not entitled to do so".

He added that the social model is not designed for such actions.

Commenting on the Minister's statement, leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, took to Twitter.

"Dear Muslim compatriots or natives like me of the Maghreb, prepare yourselves. To distract attention, the government announces, through the voice of Bruno Le Maire, a new campaign to show you the finger. Cold blood," he wrote.

The French government and President Emmanuel Macron are facing an increasing decline in their popularity, especially after the approval of the pension reform, amid an ongoing political and social crisis.

In an address to the nation on Monday evening, Macron reaffirmed that reforming the pension system is "fundamental" for his country, adding "we have before us a hundred days of calm, unity, ambition and work in the service of France; it is our duty."

Macron pledged to make "significant announcements" during the month of May, including "tightening controls on illegal migration" and taking action against social and financial fraud.

"On the first day of the 100-day lull: flirting with xenophobic stereotypes," said the Socialist Deputies President, Boris Valo.

A radical left lawmaker, Tomas Port, said "social fraud is estimated at between $1-2 billion annually" compared to "between $88-110 billion annually" in financial fraud, calling on Le Maire to "go check in Switzerland", "instead of talking about the Maghreb and making racist statements to please the extreme right."

READ: Young French Muslim walks from France to Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque