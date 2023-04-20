Ghannouchi's arrest poses an imminent danger to the entire region, ex-head of Algeria opposition says

Former President of Algeria's Movement of Society for Peace, Abderrazak Makri, has warned that the arrest of Ennahda Movement leader Rached Ghannouchi could pose a threat to Algeria's stability and that of the wider region.

"The attack by [Tunisian President] Kais Saied and the internal and external forces he works with, which use him against the Ennahda Movement and Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi, has crossed all boundaries. This behaviour poses an imminent danger not only to Tunisia's stability but also to Algeria and the entire region," Makri wrote.

The current Tunisian regime is hiding its failure to serve the Tunisian people in terms of their livelihood, guaranteeing their dignity and granting them freedom by igniting the fires of discord in every direction.

Makri called on Algeria to be vigilant about what is happening, as remaining neutral is naive.

"Rached Ghannouchi has always been a friend of Algeria, and he has sacrificed sensitive regional and international relations to stand with Algeria."

He asserted that Saied's allies are not friends of Algeria but rather adversaries seeking to "weaken our country and undermine its stability."

The Algerian Movement of Society for Peace, which represents the largest opposition party in parliament, shares the same ideology as the Ennahda Movement.

