UK, Egypt, UAE FMs discuss ways to solve Sudan conflict

The Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed ways to work collectively to resolve the conflict in Sudan, British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly said Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

"Today I discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt [Sameh Shoukry] and UAE [Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan] how we can collectively work to resolve the conflict," Cleverly posted on Twitter.

"The bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue. The UK calls for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire".

Fighting broke out early Saturday between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital, Khartoum, with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The RSF accused the Army of attacking its forces, south of Khartoum, with light and heavy weapons, while the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

READ: Diplomat: Qatar, UAE to reopen embassies in coming weeks