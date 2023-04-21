African Union hosts ministerial meeting calling for week-long humanitarian cease-fire in Sudan for Eid al-Fitr

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat convened a virtual special ministerial meeting Thursday attended by representatives of institutions, organizations and concerned states which reiterated a call for a week-long cease-fire in Sudan to allow Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, reports Anadolu Agency.

"The undersigned Institutions/Organizations and concerned States, convened on 20 April 2023 in an urgent special ministerial meeting called by H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, following the escalating violence in Sudan, while expressing solidarity with the people of Sudan…Strongly condemn the violence and call for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian cease-fire for a week starting from midnight East African Time on 20 April 2023 to allow for the observance of Eid al-Fitr and pave the way for a more permanent cease-fire," they said in a communique.

The statement came following the escalation of violence in Sudan since April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to official figures, more than 300 civilians have already died and thousands have been injured while health and vital infrastructure has been destroyed.

This explosion of violence "has aggravated the already precarious humanitarian situation and threatens to further destabilize the region," it said.

The meeting's participants demanded that the belligerents establish humanitarian corridors, allow unhindered humanitarian access and the evacuation of wounded civilians and urgently address the rehabilitation of critical basic infrastructure.

They also called for "the immediate resumption of the political process through dialogue and negotiation, with a view to the establishment of an inclusive and democratic civilian transitional government."

The participants decided at the end of the meeting to immediately engage the leadership of the SAF and the RSF as well as other key stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the communique, including by developing an urgent plan for de-escalation.